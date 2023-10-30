LAHORE – Former cricketers and public at large have criticized chairman PCB management committee Zakar Ashraf for showing personal WhatsApp message of skipper Babar Azam during a TV show.

Zaka resorted to this act to clear the air about media reports regarding his not picking calls or responding to the messages of Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper batter Rashid Latif had claimed a couple of days back that Babar Azam was not getting response of messages sent by him to Zaka Ashraf, CEO Salman Naseer and Director Usman Wahla.

In a TV show last night, Zaka contradicted claims of Rashid Latif, saying that Babar has never contacted him directly and as such there was no issue of not responding.

To clarify the situation, he showed screenshot of conversation of Babar Azam with the PCB CEO on the issue.

In a the message, PCB CEO asked Babar Azam that whether he called Zaka Ashraf recently?

In response, Babar said, Salman bhai I have not made any call to sir.

The host who showed screenshots during TV program stated on microblogging platform X that the messages were shown with the approval of Zaka Ashraf.