Apple introduced iPhone 14 models last year at a price range of $799 which goes up to $1,099 for the top variant.

Latest cameras were the eye candy specs for iPhone 14 while the phone is also the first to be without a physical SIM card slot.

Now, Apple iPhone 15 is making waves as fans are getting are getting their hands on new devices, but the older models still remain famous. The high-end devices produced by Apple stand out among its rivals, courtesy of its tough hardware and user-friendly interface. From content creators to corporate class people, Apple phones are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of these phones, it impacted the price, as several devices, especially high-end devices now come with massive taxation.

iPhones are obviously expensive and especially in countries like Pakistan, where authorities come with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes. With huge demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 11 are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

The government slapped several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Several Banks and online stores are offering iPhone on easy installments, and such plan allows users to pay for it in monthly installments rather than making a one-time upfront payment. This payment method is often offered by mobile carriers, allowing customers to spread out the cost of the iPhone over some time.

iPhone 14 Installment Plan Pakistan

Models (PTA approved) Price 3-Month Plan 6-Month Plan 12-Month Plan 18-Month Plan 24-Month Plan 30-Month Plan 36-Month Plan iPhone 14 128GB Rs410,000 Rs145,645 Rs76,313 Rs31,807 Rs30,444 Rs24,866 Rs21,600 Rs19,487 iPhone 14 128GB Pro Rs505,000 Rs179,392 Rs93,996 Rs91,439 Rs37,498 Rs30,628 Rs26,604 Rs24,002 iPhone 14 Pro 256GB Rs550,000 Rs195,377 Rs102,371 Rs56,080 Rs40,840 Rs33,357 Rs28,975 Rs26,141 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Rs560,000 Rs198,929 Rs104,233 Rs57,102 Rs41,582 Rs33,963 Rs29,502 Rs26,616 iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB Rs599,000 Rs212,783 Rs111,492 Rs61,078 Rs44,473 Rs36,329 Rs31,556 Rs28,469

Note: Credit card holders of MCB Bank can apply for an iPhone 14 on the bank’s online website. Please call helpline or visit nearest branch to get more details about availability and requirements.