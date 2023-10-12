Apple introduced iPhone 14 models last year at a price range of $799 which goes up to $1,099 for the top variant.
Latest cameras were the eye candy specs for iPhone 14 while the phone is also the first to be without a physical SIM card slot.
iPhones are obviously expensive and especially in countries like Pakistan, where authorities come with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes. With huge demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including iPhone 11 are now popular among those who could not be able to get their hands on new Apple devices.
The government slapped several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.
Several Banks and online stores are offering iPhone on easy installments, and such plan allows users to pay for it in monthly installments rather than making a one-time upfront payment. This payment method is often offered by mobile carriers, allowing customers to spread out the cost of the iPhone over some time.
iPhone 14 Installment Plan Pakistan
|Models
(PTA approved)
|Price
|3-Month Plan
|6-Month Plan
|12-Month Plan
|18-Month Plan
|24-Month Plan
|30-Month Plan
|36-Month Plan
|iPhone 14 128GB
|Rs410,000
|Rs145,645
|Rs76,313
|Rs31,807
|Rs30,444
|Rs24,866
|Rs21,600
|Rs19,487
|iPhone 14 128GB Pro
|Rs505,000
|Rs179,392
|Rs93,996
|Rs91,439
|Rs37,498
|Rs30,628
|Rs26,604
|Rs24,002
|iPhone 14 Pro 256GB
|Rs550,000
|Rs195,377
|Rs102,371
|Rs56,080
|Rs40,840
|Rs33,357
|Rs28,975
|Rs26,141
|iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB
|Rs560,000
|Rs198,929
|Rs104,233
|Rs57,102
|Rs41,582
|Rs33,963
|Rs29,502
|Rs26,616
|iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB
|Rs599,000
|Rs212,783
|Rs111,492
|Rs61,078
|Rs44,473
|Rs36,329
|Rs31,556
|Rs28,469
Note: Credit card holders of MCB Bank can apply for an iPhone 14 on the bank’s online website. Please call helpline or visit nearest branch to get more details about availability and requirements.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan October 2023