US tech giant Apple rolled out four distinct iPhone 14 models last year and people are now looking to get their hands on iPhone 15, which is slated to be announced next month.

iPhone 14, Plus, and 14 Pro Max are known for their powerful chipset. Loaded with an A16 chip in the Pro devices, the iPhone 14 has lot to offer, from big screen to the finest camera.

Demand for gadgets gained pace, while several phones, especially high-end devices like Apple iPhones become the latest fashion. From salaried class communities to businessmen, and content creators to entrepreneurs, Apple phones are becoming the new norm in people of all walks.

The craze for Apple devices impacted their price, and these devices attracted massive taxation amid the new reforms introduced by authorities.

Pakistani government introduced several kinds of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

PTA also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

As of mid 2023, iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at Rs564,999

iPhone 14 Pro Max Tax PTA 2023