Inflation continues to rise as prices of flour, ghee and other essentials increase

ISLAMABAD – Inflation in the country increased further, with the prices of essential commodities including ghee and flour, witnessing another upward trend, the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) unveiled on Saturday.

As per the weekly report, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation registered an increase of 0.17 percent during the week under review, while the year-on-year inflation rose to 3.34 percent. The previous week had also witnessed a similar increase in inflationary pressure.

The PBS data showed that prices of 21 essential items went up, six items became cheaper, while rates of 24 remained unchanged. Among the commodities that recorded significant price hikes were chicken, eggs, onions, ghee, and flour.

During the week, the price of chicken surged by 8.92 percent, eggs by 2.25 percent, flour by 5.74 percent, onions by 7.47 percent, garlic by 0.86 percent, ghee by 0.86 percent, and jaggery by 1.70 percent.

Meanwhile, a decline was recorded in the prices of potatoes, tomatoes, LPG and gram lentils. Tomatoes became cheaper by 11.34 percent, potatoes by 0.93 percent, bananas by 1.29 percent, gram lentils by 0.35 percent and LPG by 0.59 percent.

The economists warned that continued fluctuations in food and energy prices could keep inflationary pressures high, further straining household budgets amid stagnant income levels.