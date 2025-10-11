KP Ali Amin Gandapur’s Handwritten Resignation Goes Viral Online

PESHAWAR – A handwritten resignation letter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has surfaced online, confirming PTI leader’s decision to step down from office.

Gandapur, once a close aide of party leader, submitted his resignation for second time, this time penned in his own handwriting in an apparent move to avoid potential legal complications surrounding his earlier resignation.

The letter, addressed to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reads:

“I, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, hereby declare, reiterate, and confirm my resignation as Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I have resigned from the office of Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, out of my deep conviction and loyalty…”

Sources within PTI confirmed that the new handwritten resignation would be formally submitted to the Governor later today.

Party insiders said Gandapur remains steadfast in his decision, which he has reportedly made after consultations within party circles amid the ongoing political situation.