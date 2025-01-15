IHC to take up plea seeking detail of cases against Khadija Shah tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court will hear the petition on Thursday (tomorrow) regarding the provision of the details of cases registered against Khadija Shah, a member of the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Jail Reforms Committee.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will preside over the hearing on Khadija Shah’s petition.

The court issued notices to the respondents and sought details of cases registered against her.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior, police, FIA and others to submit their responses by Thursday (tomorrow). Khadija Shah filed the petition through her lawyer Advocate Amna Ali and sought details of the cases.

Last month, the Lahore High Court had granted temporary relief to Khadija Shah, barring the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any disciplinary action against her in an ongoing money laundering inquiry.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the petition filed by Shah’s lawyer, Sameer

Khosa, and issued the stay order until the next hearing on December 22nd.

Khosa argued that the inquiry against Shah was initiated without a formal complaint or FIR, and based solely on action taken by the FIA. He highlighted five irregularities in the proceedings, including the lack of a complainant and Shah’s repeated arrests in multiple cases. He asserted that the ongoing inquiry was “malicious” and exceeded the legal grounds for initiating a money laundering investigation.

The court acknowledged the concerns raised by Khosa and ordered a temporary halt to any disciplinary action against Shah in relation to the FIA inquiry.

She previously secured bail in four cases but was subsequently arrested in another unrelated case. Her lawyer argued that the repeated arrests amounted to harassment and targeted persecution.