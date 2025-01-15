AGL38.58▲ 0.82 (0.02%)AIRLINK205.2▲ 4.91 (0.02%)BOP10.42▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.29▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.95▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML39.85▲ 0.71 (0.02%)DGKC103.85▲ 0.55 (0.01%)FCCL35▲ 0.06 (0.00%)FFL17.49▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC128.8▲ 0.99 (0.01%)HUMNL14.04▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL5.01▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF45.06▲ 0.44 (0.01%)NBP62.55▲ 0.15 (0.00%)OGDC222.5▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PAEL43.07▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PIBTL8.61▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL191.98▼ -0.75 (0.00%)PRL44.05▲ 2.55 (0.06%)PTC25.5▲ 1.06 (0.04%)SEARL105.61▲ 4.34 (0.04%)TELE9.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL35.2▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP13.17▲ 0.09 (0.01%)TREET24.05▲ 0.49 (0.02%)TRG70.9▲ 4.71 (0.07%)UNITY33.3▲ 0.63 (0.02%)WTL1.77▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Govt will respond after PTI submits list of political prisoners: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs and member of the government committee negotiating with PTI, Rana Sanaullah stated that the PTI should first provide a list of political prisoners, after which the government would respond following a discussion.

Talking to a local private TV, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that the dialogue is a fundamental aspect of any democratic and political system. He noted that the government was open to negotiations even when it was in opposition.

He said that once the PTI submitted its demands in writing, these would be presented to the party and its allies for consideration.

“The government will respond to PTI’s written demands after thorough deliberation,” said the PM’s aide.

Rana Sanaullah pointed out that if the PTI sought a judicial commission, the questions about its terms of reference (TORs), powers and the timeframe for its report must be addressed. He stressed that these aspects hold significance, yet no discussion on them took place so far.

The PML-N leader added that during the meeting, it was asked what TORs the PTI wanted for the judicial commission and whether they had any conditions regarding the commission’s leadership.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah asked who the PTI considers political prisoners.

“Are these individuals genuinely political prisoners or have they committed other crimes? These are all matters that may take time to address,” said Rana Sanaullah.

He further advised that all the issues should be discussed with the patience and care to strive for consensus.

Web Desk Staff

