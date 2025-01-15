Ctd Arrests 23 Terrorists In Punjab During 200 Operations

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 200 intelligence-based operations in various cities across Punjab, resulting in the arrest of 23 terrorists.

The CTD officials carried out operations in Lahore, Jhelum, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

A CTD Punjab spokesperson stated that seven dangerous terrorists belonging to the Fitna Al-Khawarij group were arrested in Lahore. The weapons, explosive materials and maps of a major educational institution in Lahore were also recovered from them.

The spokesperson further revealed that explosives, IEDs, four detonators and pamphlets were seized from the arrested terrorists.

According to the CTD, the terrorists intended to carry out attacks at various locations to create panic and fear among the public.

The authorities added that during 9,471 combing operations conducted this week, 1,033 suspects were arrested while 21,708 individuals were interrogated as part of the operations.

In Nov last year, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted an operation and arrested 11 terrorists.

A CTD spokesperson said that the explosive materials and maps of key buildings were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesperson further revealed that the terrorists were found in possession of explosive devices, weapons and hand grenades. They were planning to target a significant government building in Lahore.

The individuals who were arrested include Zubair, Aslam, Abu Bakar, Fida Hussain, Fahad Saleem, Saifullah, Nafees, Israr, Haji Shah, Abdullah and others.

The spokesperson said that a total of 34 terrorists were arrested in Lahore this month.