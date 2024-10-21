IHC moved seeking access of Imran Khan’s personal physician at Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD – A petition has been moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directives for the relevant authorities to allow access to personal physician for medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala jail.

Imran Khan approached the court through his counsels Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry. The petition said that access is being denied to Imran Khan’s personal doctors.

The former Prime Minister is 72 years old.

The petition further said that Dr. Asim was denied access to Imran Khan on October 15. The personal physicians are familiar with the medical history of the PTI founder.

Imran Khan asked the court that Dr. Asim Yusuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan, and Dr. Sameena Niazi be granted permission for check-ups according to a 15-day schedule.

He also asked for immediate access for Dr. Asim Yusuf, Dr. Sameena Niazi and an ENT doctor for examination.

The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail have been named as respondents in the petition.