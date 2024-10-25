IHC disposes of contempt plea regarding PTI lawyers’ access to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of the contempt of court petition regarding the issue of not allowing lawyers to meet with Imran Khan, following assurances from the Advocate General and the satisfaction of PTI lawyers.

During the hearing presided over by Justice Ijaz Ishaq, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared in court to address the matter of not facilitating meetings with Imran Khan.

Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that, thanks to the court’s kindness, they were granted permission and had met with the PTI founder. He stated that Imran Khan’s fundamental rights are being violated in jail.

During the proceedings, the Advocate General assured that there would be no extension of the ban on jail visits and that court orders regarding meetings with Imran Khan would be implemented.

Regarding the lack of facilities for Imran Khan as mentioned by PTI lawyers, the court remarked that it would not go beyond the scope of the case, advising them to file a separate petition.

Later, the court disposed of the contempt petition based on the Advocate General’s assurances and the satisfaction of the PTI lawyers.