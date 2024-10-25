A piece of paper benefits one party, disadvantages another: Outgoing CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has remarked that “a piece of paper benefits one party and is against another; only Allah knows what the truth is.”

A Full Court Reference was held in honor of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa at the Supreme Court, attended by the designated Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, 16 other judges, and Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife and family members.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Malik Shahzad and Justice Athar Minallah did not attend the full court Reference.

Speaking at the Full Court Reference, Justice Qazi Faez Isa shared, “I once received a call that the Chief Justice wanted to see me. I thought he had called to reprimand me for writing in an English newspaper, but instead, he asked me to become Chief Justice in Balochistan due to the lack of judges there.”

He added that his life changed after becoming Chief Justice of Balochistan.

“People are aware of the work done in Balochistan, and my wife played a role in those efforts, but she asked not to be named.”

Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasized that he has never interfered in the preparation of cause lists, acknowledging that he might have made numerous wrong decisions.

“A piece of paper benefits one party and is against another; only Allah knows what the truth is.”

He concluded by saying, “It is our duty to provide justice, and I only have a few hours left of my freedom.”