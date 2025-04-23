Australian Dollar to Pak rupee rate unchanged today – 23 April 2025

LAHORE – The buying rate for the Australian dollar remained constant in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs180.75 today on April 23, 2025.

Similarly, the selling rate of Aussies in Pakistan also registered no change as it stood at Rs183 against the local currency, according to Exchange Companies Association.

With official code of AUD, the Australian dollar is the official currency of Australia and it is acceptable in all of its external territories, and three independent sovereign states.

AUD to PKR Rate Today

AUD = Rs180.75

The exchange rate of AUD to PKR remains a top search for them as they send remittances to Pakistan to support their families.

Pakistan and Australia enjoy long-standing and growing relations, underpinned by deepening people-to-people links. Diplomatic relations were established on partition in 1947 and Australia has maintained a resident mission in the country since 1948.

As per the official website, the Australian government engages with Pakistan in the areas of security cooperation (including, counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism, defence, and law enforcement training), human rights, and development, including through official level dialogue.

Meanwhile, remittances received by Pakistan in March 2025 surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.