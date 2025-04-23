Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, fostering peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.

The premier held a meeting with Erdogan during his official visit to Ankara on Tuesday. The meeting underscored the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of enhancing economic collaboration especially through joint ventures and bilateral investments. He highlighted the potential for cooperation in the fields of energy and mining, joint ventures in defence and agri production, enhancing regional and bilateral connectivity to boost trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges, and deepening cooperation in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and cyber-security.

During the discussions, both leaders took note of the follow-up actions taken with regard to the decisions of the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad on 13 February 2025.

Both the leaders showed satisfaction on the trajectory of the multifaceted bilateral collaboration between the brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan also discussed regional and global matters and reaffirmed their support to each other on issues of national interest.

The leaders also expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

President Erdogan appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestine Cause and its humanitarian assistance for Palestine.

Pakistan delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yusuf Junaid. President Erdo?an hosted a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation.