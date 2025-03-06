AGL58.24▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177.7▲ 3.1 (0.02%)BOP12.76▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.52▲ 0.19 (0.03%)DCL9.14▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML44.99▼ -0.11 (0.00%)DGKC122.5▲ 3.06 (0.03%)FCCL41.9▲ 1.97 (0.05%)FFL14.85▲ 0.17 (0.01%)HUBC133.99▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.95▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.4▲ 1.21 (0.02%)NBP81.05▲ 1.24 (0.02%)OGDC220.7▲ 7.79 (0.04%)PAEL41.2▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL9.98▲ 0.4 (0.04%)PPL183.5▲ 12.39 (0.07%)PRL34.54▲ 1.21 (0.04%)PTC23.45▲ 0.43 (0.02%)SEARL91.94▲ 0.57 (0.01%)TELE7.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL32▲ 1.13 (0.04%)TPLP11.02▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET20.77▲ 0.4 (0.02%)TRG58.7▲ 0.4 (0.01%)UNITY29.39▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.35▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman likely to join PSL 10 after regaining fitness

Saim Ayub Fakhar Zaman Likely To Join Pakistan Super League After Regaining Fitness
LAHORE – Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, who were undergoing treatment after falling injured, are likely to join Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The sources said that both the players are expected to join PSL after regaining fitness.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)  also provided a fresh update on the fitness status of national team openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman who rested due to injuries.

The sources said that both openers are expected to regain full fitness in time for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 which is set to start in Rawalpindi on April 11, 2025.

Saim Ayub, who suffered an ankle injury while fielding during the Test series against South Africa, was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The doctors advised him to rest for six weeks and prevented him from making the Green Shirts’ squad for the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman, another national team opener, missed series against Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe but made a return to the squad after a long absence. He was also included in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad.

However, Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in the very first match against New Zealand on February 19. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The PCB, in a statement, confirmed that both batters were not considered for selection in any format of the recent series due to medical reasons.

Web Desk Staff

