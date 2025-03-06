ICC CT 2025: David Miller sets new record of fastest century during second semi-final

LAHORE – South African batsman David Miller broke a 23-year old record of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Miller set a new record for the fastest century in Champions Trophy history during the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While chasing New Zealand’s target of 363 runs, Miller completed his century in 67 balls by taking 2 runs off the last ball of the match, although he couldn’t lead his team to victory.

However, Miller became the fastest batter to score a century in Champions Trophy history. His unbeaten innings of 100 runs off 67 balls included 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Previously, India’s former opener Virender Sehwag had scored a century off 77 balls against England in Colombo in 2002 which was the record for the fastest century at that time.

Later, on February 22, 2025, during the Champions Trophy in Lahore, Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis also equaled Sehwag’s record by scoring a century off 77 balls against England.

In the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa faced a 50-run defeat against New Zealand Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

New Zealand, batting first, scored 362 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In reply, South Africa could only manage 312 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs.

For South Africa, David Miller played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 67 balls, but he could not take his team to the final.

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on Sunday, March 9, between New Zealand and India in Dubai.