MDCAT Test: SHC directs IBA, others to submit replies

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the IBA and other parties to submit their replies by the next hearing on a petition seeking the release of the MDCAT question paper.

As the hearing commenced, the petitioner’s counsel argued that while the answer sheet for MDCAT was provided, the question paper was not. Without the question paper, it is impossible to verify the answers.

The counsel further stated that the errors or out-of-syllabus questions might be present in MDCAT, and past irregularities in the test raised concerns among the candidates. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the MDCAT candidates were provided copies of the question paper along with the answer sheet.

The petitioner argued that the Islamabad High Court also ordered the release of the question paper. The counsel for the petitioner asked the court to halt the announcement of final MDCAT results until the question paper is released and verified.

It may be mentioned here that the respondents have yet to submit their replies.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the IBA and other parties to submit their replies by the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until January 20, 2025.