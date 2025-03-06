AGL57.8▼ -1.22 (-0.02%)AIRLINK178.5▲ 3.9 (0.02%)BOP12.75▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.38▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL9.06▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML44.95▼ -0.15 (0.00%)DGKC121.71▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL42.3▲ 2.37 (0.06%)FFL14.72▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUBC133.8▲ 0.17 (0.00%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM6.05▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF54.5▲ 1.31 (0.02%)NBP80.4▲ 0.59 (0.01%)OGDC216.35▲ 3.44 (0.02%)PAEL41.4▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PIBTL9.93▲ 0.35 (0.04%)PPL176.49▲ 5.38 (0.03%)PRL34.15▲ 0.82 (0.02%)PTC23.37▲ 0.35 (0.02%)SEARL91.75▲ 0.38 (0.00%)TELE7.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL31.17▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP11.02▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET20.61▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TRG58.51▲ 0.21 (0.00%)UNITY29.45▲ 0.52 (0.02%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Jason Gillespie levels serous allegations against Pakistan Head-Coach Aqib Javed

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Red Ball Team Head Coach Jason Gillespie on Thursday leveled serious allegations against Pakistan incumbent head-coach Aqib Javed.

Jason Gillespie accused the current head coach, Aqib Javed, of serious misconduct.

Taking to social media, Gillespie alleged that Aqib Javed was deliberately tarnishing the reputation of both him and Gary Kirsten.

He further claimed that Aqib Javed had actively campaigned to take over coaching responsibilities across all formats and also called him a “joker”.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Cricket Board had appointed former South African batter Gary Kirsten as the head coach of the white-ball team and former Australian bowler Jason Gillespie as the head coach of the red-ball team.

Gillespie resigned from his position as head coach in December last year while Gary Kirsten had stepped down as the white-ball head coach in October 2024, two months prior.

Jason Gillespie appointed Pakistan’s T20I, ODI coach

Web Desk Staff

