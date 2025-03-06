Shahzad, Waqar hit tons as PTV take control of President’s Trophy final

RAWALPINDI – After making an impact with the ball, Muhammad Shahzad scored an unbeaten 125 to give PTV a 112-run first innings lead against SBP on Day-II of the President’s Trophy final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

At stumps, SBP were 37/1 in the second innings, and they were still trailing by 75 runs.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 49/3, PTV scored 317. Shahzad’s undefeated 125 included 14 fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Waqar Hussain also registered a century (106) and stitched a 123-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shahzad.

For SBP, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas and Niaz Khan bagged three wickets apiece.

Scores in brief: SBP 205 all out, (Imran Butt 89, Rameez Aziz 40; Muhammad Shahzad 5-29, Ali Usman 2-10) and 37/1

PTV 317 all out, (Muhammad Shahzad 125 not out, Waqar Hussain 106; Kashif Bhatti 3-53, Mohammad Abbas 3-71, Niaz Khan 3-74)