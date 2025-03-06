AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Shahzad, Waqar hit tons as PTV take control of President’s Trophy final

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – After making an impact with the ball, Muhammad Shahzad scored an unbeaten 125 to give PTV a 112-run first innings lead against SBP on Day-II of the President’s Trophy final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

At stumps, SBP were 37/1 in the second innings, and they were still trailing by 75 runs.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 49/3, PTV scored 317. Shahzad’s undefeated 125 included 14 fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Waqar Hussain also registered a century (106) and stitched a 123-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shahzad.

For SBP, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas and Niaz Khan bagged three wickets apiece.

Scores in brief: SBP 205 all out, (Imran Butt 89, Rameez Aziz 40; Muhammad Shahzad 5-29, Ali Usman 2-10) and 37/1

PTV 317 all out, (Muhammad Shahzad 125 not out, Waqar Hussain 106; Kashif Bhatti 3-53, Mohammad Abbas 3-71, Niaz Khan 3-74)

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

ICC CT 2025: David Miller sets new record of fastest century during second semi-final

  • Sports

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman likely to join PSL 10 after regaining fitness

  • Sports

Jason Gillespie levels serous allegations against Pakistan Head-Coach Aqib Javed

  • Champions Trophy, Sports

New Zealand’s fiery 362/6 sets New ICC Champions Trophy Record

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer