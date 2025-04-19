Trump faces blow as US judge blocks deportation of over 100 students

ATLANTA – A judge in the United States finally blocked Trump administration’s attempt to deport over 100 students as the immigration crackdown intensifies with each passing day across the country.

As many as 133 students had pleaded before the judge in Atlanta regarding the revocation of their visas by the administration following which a restraining order was issued on Friday.

The identities of the students are unknown though they belong to different countries. The students had filed a lawsuit and the fresh order is valid till May 2nd.

The order passed by US District Court Judge Victoria Calvert – who was appointed during former president Biden’s era – temporarily prevents the deportation of foreign students while retaining their immigration status.

Besides blocking the immediate deportation, the order also directs Department of Homeland Security to reinstate the students’ authorization in the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS).

The counsel for the students, Charles Kuck said many of the students were involved in petty offences like violation of traffic signals which are not the offenses used to deport the foreigners.

The attorney decried that none of the students had felony convictions while some have no criminal record at all.

The counsel for the students also took aim at the administration that they were not telling the students the actual reason for their deportation and the deportation orders were being issued.

The decision comes as Donald Trump’s administration revoked students visas in hundreds over the past few weeks on different grounds. Some of the students whose visas have been revoked took part in demonstrations across university campuses regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Vice President J.D Vance has also clarified that even the Green Card does not give anyone indefinite right to stay in the country.