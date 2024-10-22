KDA approves 2024-25 budget, revises 2023-24 estimates

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Governing Body has approved the budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 along with the revised estimates for 2023-24. The projected revenue for 2024-25 is set at Rs 13.8 billion, while expenses are estimated at Rs 12.09 billion. The special budget meeting, chaired by Sindh’s Minister for Local Government and Chairman of the Governing Body, Saeed Ghani, was held to finalize the figures.

Key attendees included Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Members of the Sindh Assembly Yousuf Baloch and Ali Ahmed Jan, Additional Commissioner Ghazanfar Shah, KDA Director General Shujaat Hussain, and various other officials.

In the meeting, amendments to the rules for conducting KDA’s Governing Body sessions were also approved, which now include recording every meeting’s proceeding. The budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 and the revised estimates for 2023-24 were reviewed and ratified.

A key decision taken during the meeting was the implementation of GIS mapping, FIMIS, and a digital archive for KDA, with the Sindh government promising full support for these initiatives. For the fiscal year 2024-25, KDA’s estimated revenue stands at Rs 13.8 billion and expenses at Rs 12.09 billion.

The revised estimates for 2023-24 show a decrease in expected revenue from Rs 12.59 billion to Rs 6.63 billion, while expenses have been adjusted downwards from Rs 11.07 billion to Rs 6.57 billion. All relevant Karachi Development Authority (KDA) departments were instructed to submit verified estimates of revised income and expenditure to the Governing Body for review.