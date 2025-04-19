Ishaq Dar to visit Bangladesh on April 27 for diplomatic breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is slated to embark on key diplomatic visit to Bangladesh from April 27, as part of Pakistan’s efforts to boost ties with key regional partners.

Dar’s upcoming visit aims to reset and strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations through comprehensive dialogue on a wide range of issues. According to diplomatic sources, the final itinerary for the Dhaka visit was confirmed following high-level meetings held earlier this week between Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch and Bangladeshi officials.

During his three-day stay, Dar is expected to engage with senior leadership in Dhaka to explore new avenues of cooperation in trade, economic collaboration, defense, security, and public diplomacy.

The tentative visit is being viewed as a strategic step toward revitalizing long-dormant diplomatic relations between the two South Asian nations. Both countries are reportedly eager to establish a more robust partnership based on shared regional interests, economic growth, and mutual respect.

Both sides hope that this trip will lay groundwork for deeper engagement, paving way for future collaborations that could benefit both sides across multiple sectors.

During his current visit to Afghaistan, Deputy PM announced that Afghanistan assured Pakistan its territory won’t be used against the country, and Pakistan will also prevent any harm to Afghanistan. He stressed importance of cooperation for regional peace and prosperity. Dar revealed that Pakistan’s Transit Track-and-Trade System will launch by June 30 to boost trade with Kabul, with an IT system at the Torkham border set to improve trade operations.

Dar also assured the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees and acknowledged Pakistan’s long-standing hospitality. High-level talks between the two nations reaffirmed a commitment to enhancing relations in areas like security, trade, and connectivity.