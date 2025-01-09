State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves drop by $15 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $16,377.8 million as of January 03, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,695.2 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,682.6 million as of January 03, 2025. During the week ended on January 03, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $15 million to $11,695.2 million.

SBP’s liquid foreign reserves are decreasing for the last three weeks due to external debt repayments. During the week ended on December 27, 2024, SBP’s reserves decreased by $143 million to $11,710.5 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves drop by $228 million to $11,853.5 million.