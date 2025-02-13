Honda Pridor Three-Year Installment Plans Feb 2025

As bike prices continue to stay high, entry-level new bikes are also difficult to buy in recent years. Honda Pridor – despite being not so decent performer – remains in demand as it becomes even more expensive.

Honda Pridor offers unbeatable fuel efficiency, comfort, and durability, making it perfect choice for daily commutes and long rides alike. Despite higher prices, the bike is still available at easy and flexible installment plans, and you can own the Honda Pridor today without the financial strain.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor price stands at Rs208,900 in 2025.

Honda Pridor Installments 2025

3-Year-Plan

Detail Amount Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 6,615 Down Payment Rs. 62,670 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 64,470 Processing Charges + FED Applicable

2-Year-Plan

Detail Amount Number of Months 24 Monthly Installment Rs. 6,318 Down Payment Rs. 62,670 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 64,470 Processing Charges + FED Applicable

1-Year-Plan

Detail Amount Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment Rs. 12,186 Down Payment Rs. 62,670 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 64,470 Processing Charges + FED Applicable

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check prices with other banks to compare prices.