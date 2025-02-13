Kundi terms media’s role vital for national harmony, economic uplift

KP Governor’s vision for youth engagement, women empowerment to boost province’s soft image: Faisal Malik

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi has termed media’s role of utmost importance particularly in creating national harmony and economic uplift of the country. Media through highlighting weaknesses as well as strengths of the government plays a positive and constructive role.

Governor KP expressed these views while talking to Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who called on Mr Kundi at the Governor’s House Peshawar. KP Governor said the media should highlight social issues like corruption and injustice in society, mal-administration, bad governance and other issues relating to public welfare but at the same time it is of utmost importance that it should stay away from spreading fake news and discourage propaganda and rumours in society. Fake news creates negativity and attacks public morale and it must be curbed at all costs, he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik as Senior Vice Chairman of the 101 Friends of China and Convenor (Chairman) of the FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee for Media and Executive Member of the All-Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) briefed the Governor KP about the challenges the media industry was facing. As Corporate Ambassador of the Indus Hospital, Mr Malik also discussed issues related to public health in the province. Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the Pakistan Observer for standing firmly against the enemies of Pakistan. It goes to the credit of the newspaper that it never compromised on national interests and always promoted harmony and unity among different segments of society. The golden legacy of the Founder Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan, late Zahid Malik is being carried forward in accordance with his vision, the governor noted with satisfaction.

Kundi said the media should always uphold public interest and the state’s policies and then guide the nation particularly the youth. Our youth, said Mr Kundi has huge potential and that talent should be exploited in the right direction under the right guidance. For this reason, the Governor’s House has been organizing seminars, workshops and discussions engaging the youth of the province in positive activities. Likewise, women empowerment is a priority and we have launched a number of initiatives for women empowerment, he said.

It is relevant to mention here that as Governor of KP province Mr Kundi has also launched a number governance and administrative initiatives ensuring transparency, good governance and public service in the departments that come under him. KP Governor has been personally overseeing development projects and directed their swift completion. Likewise, he has held a number of meetings with senior officials of the province on law & order directing swift action against the militants and terrorists.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr Kundi said the project was a game changer for Pakistan’s economic development and a testament of China Pakistan friendship. It will boost regional connectivity with positive impact on trade, commerce and economic opportunities. Mr Faisal Zahid Malik assured the KP Governor of Pakistan Observer’s complete support in his pro-public initiatives and vision for the province’s development.