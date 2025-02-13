Turkish president Erdogan wraps up Pakistan visit with pledge to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his two-day visit to Pakistan, departing for Turkey.

Turkish leader was seen off at the Nur Khan airbase by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Erdogan – who visited Pakistan with high powered delegation – presented with candid albums to mark visit. The visit strengthened longstanding ties between Islamabad and Ankara, with discussions focusing on various bilateral matters.

Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties through a strategic partnership. This was highlighted during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad, where they discussed key regional and global issues. They co-chaired the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), where progress in various cooperation areas was reviewed.

Both leaders emphasized boosting economic collaboration, with Prime Minister Sharif inviting Turkish businesses to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors. The visit also focused on mutual support for Palestine, with Prime Minister Sharif reiterating Pakistan’s call for a two-state solution. The leaders signed a Joint Declaration and exchanged 24 MoUs and agreements. Additionally, a major interchange in Islamabad was named in honor of President Erdogan. The visit marked a significant step in strengthening the historically strong ties between the two nations.