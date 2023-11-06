Honda bikes continue to rule the Pakistani market, and Honda Pridor holds its place, being a niche product known for its aerodynamic design, decent mileage, and robust performance.

As Honda CD 70, and Honda CG 125 top sales chart, Pridor sales are not very impressive, but it continues to cater to the needs of a specific community that rely on the two-wheeler.

Backed by an OHC engine and great suspension, Pridor front comprises a masked headlight, and wrapped silencer. The bike’s reliability is matchless while its tremendous power helped it stand among its rivals.

Honda Pridor is the first pick of people looking for an economical means of transportation as it offers decent mileage, especially in current challenging times when fuel prices are touching the sky.

The 100cc bike is an amalgamation of performance and fine aesthetics as its sleek body, embellished side covers, and wide front make it more vibrant.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

Last month, rumors claimed a drop in Honda bike prices, Honda however said there is no such update about the price reduction and it also issued a new prices list.

As per the price list shared by the Japanese auto giant, Honda Pridor’s current price stands at Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue, and Black colour.

Honda Pridor for sale in Lahore

Please visit local market or check e-portal for updated rates of used Honda Pridor in Lahore

Honda Pridor for sale in Karachi

Please visit local market or check e-portal for updated rates of used Honda Pridor in Karachid