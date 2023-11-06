DELHI – Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews became the first batsman to be timed out in an international cricket match.

Seasoned all-rounder was given timed out as he was not ready to face the ball within two minutes after the dismissal of first batter as per the ICC playing conditions.

The bizarre incident happened as Mathews asked for a helmet change due to damage of strap in World Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh.

By the time the helmet was replaced, bowler Shakib Al Hasan appealed and to the astonishment of Angelo Mathews umpire Erasmus gave him out.

Mathews discussed the issue with both Erasmus and square leg umpire Illingworth and later with Shakib.

Erasmus upheld the decision after a brief chat with Shakib Al Hasan.

Mathews was visibly annoyed and he kicked the helmet on crossing the boundary line.