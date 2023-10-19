Honda CG 125 remained among the top-selling bikes and is touted as the undisputed King of Pakistani bikes, but the two-wheeler of the country’s oldest automaker made headlines in the last couple of days.

Several media outlets reported considerable price decreases for CG125 and CD70 motorcycle models as the local currency gained traction.

It was reported that the price of the Honda CG 125 has been reduced by Rs38,500, and the regular Honda 125 rate saw a drop of Rs33,500.

As misleading reports claimed a big drop in bike prices, Honda turned down any such price reduction, calling these reports ‘sham’.

Honda 125 2024 latest price in Pakistan

To clear the air, Honda shared a list of new rates which stated that the price of the Honda 125 stands at Rs234,900 and the Honda CG 125 Gold edition costs Rs292,900.

Models Price HONDA CG 125 Price Rs234,900 HONDA CG 125S (Self) Rs292,900

Honda’s most selling unit CG 125 is still famous due to its robust build quality and resale value. A large number of bike riders apparently liked the two-wheeler known for powerful engine and it holds healthy share in local market.

The demand for CG 125 never drops, and the Japanese automaker is no exception as it continues to rule the streets, due to its daily use and regular wear and tear. Honda 125 offers a decent thrust, and besides its old-school features, the bike is also known for its resale value.