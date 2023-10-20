Honda CD 70 is country’s most selling two-wheeler, as the bike is still ruling roads nearly after four decades. People prefer the light ride due to its durability, reliable engine, easy maintenance, and parts availability.

Despite having strong competition in the market amid presence of Chinese players, the Japanese auto giant holds almost 40 percent of the market combined.

Rumors about a reduction in bike prices were all over the internet, and it prompted the company to share clarification. Reports claimed that the price of the Honda CD70 has been decreased by Rs22,000 and its new price now stands at Rs135,900.

It also mentioned that Honda CG125 price was said to be slashed by massive Rs33,500 while the Honda CG125 Gold Edition’s price has been cut by Rs38,500.

Honda however said there is no such update about the price reduction and it also issued new prices list.

Honda Bikes prices in Pakistan 2023

Bike models Prices Honda CD70 Rs157,900 Honda CD70 Dream Rs168,900 Honda CG125 Rs234,900 Honda CG125 Self Rs282,900 Honda CB125F Rs390,900 Honda CB150F Rs493,900 Honda Pridor Rs208,900

Honda CD 70 2024 Specs