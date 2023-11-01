With its impressive looks and efficient engine, Honda CG 125 is one of the most selling motorbikes in Pakistan as its popularity continues to increase among bike lovers.

Honda CG 125 2024’s design is smooth as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

It is also known for its durability, easy maintenance, and price. Honda CG 125 2024 remains the same as the previous year’s model as prices were hiked by the company in August.

Featuring with a Japanese OHV technology engine, the bike produces 11.0 HP @ 8500 RPM. People liked the Honda CG 125 robust power and its magnificent sound.

Technical Specifications

Engine 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Starting Kick Start Final Drive Roller Chain Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Dimension(LxWxH) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm Seat Height 764 mm Ground Clearance 132 mm Petrol Capacity 9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters) Wheel Base 1204 mm Tire at Front 2.50 – 18 (4 PR) Tire at Back 3.00 – 17 (6 PR) Suspension Front Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel Suspension Back Swing Arm 68 mm Travel Dry Weight 100kg

Honda CG 125 Price in November 2023

Models Price HONDA CG 125 Price Rs234,900 HONDA CG 125S (Self) Rs282,900

Earlier, there have been reports about decrease in prices of the Honda motorcycles but these were rejected by the company as false.