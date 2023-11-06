KARACHI – With the increase in demand for the US dollar, the Pakistani rupee came under pressure in the inter-bank market and continued to fall in continuous 11th session.

In the interbank market, the local currency lost Rs0.98, reaching 285.29.

The situation remained the same in the open market as the local currency further weakened against the US dollar in the open market.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan today

During the intra-day trading, the local unit was quoted at 286 for selling and 283 for buying purposes for customers.

Last month, Pakistani rupee maintained a positive close for around a month in one of the longest appreciation runs as it gained more than 10 percent of value after bouncing back.