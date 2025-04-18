The US-Israel alliance: A global tragedy

THE regressive state of Israel is altering the global order, with the US offering unparalleled support.

Despite US threats to Eastern countries, no nation has dared to take a firm stance for the innocent people of Palestine.

Israel’s continuous war over the last two years has reshaped the world, creating a US-Israel alliance that dominates global affairs.

The rest of the world now exists in a multipolar state, where the US and its allies exert control.

Despite Israel’s brutality, no country dares oppose it due to its alliance with the US.

The world has largely remained passive, watching Palestinians suffer.

A few countries have attempted to take a stand, but their efforts failed, hindered by concerns over sovereignty.

The cruelty of the situation is evident as the world continues to forgive the massacre of innocents simply due to the threat of compromising national sovereignty.

Sovereignty, a fundamental right of any state, is undermined by the US’s military dominance.

While many countries build their reputation through soft power, the US maintains its imperial influence through hard power.

The US has been complicit in reshaping global dynamics by providing Israel with heavy weaponry, facilitating the destruction of Gaza.

Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble and the international community remains indifferent.

The issue is not solely about the US-Israel alliance but also the inaction of other nations.

On one side, Israel rules harshly over Palestinians; on the other, Muslim countries remain passive observers.

Palestinians are suffering not only because of Israeli aggression but also due to the silence of the Muslim world.

Palestinians are disappointed by fellow Muslims who have failed to stand with them.

This silence, this lack of action, is causing deep pain.

As Palestinians endure bombings, their bodies are thrown into the sky in a haunting spectacle.

These horrific images are shared across social media, pleading for the Muslim world to reconsider its silence in the face of such immense suffering.

It is disheartening to acknowledge the cowardice of the Muslim world, influenced by Western power and threats.

De-spite the war crimes being committed, these powers will ultimately answer before Allah, whose justice will prevail.

Palestinians, however, hope for divine intervention, even as the world remains passive.

O Palestine, land of Prophets, forgive us for being silent when we should have acted.

We failed to defend you and we ask for your forgiveness.

The US and Israel’s imperialism has fragmented the unity of Muslim nations, many of which have been pressured into inaction by the West.

In Pakistan, religious leaders have declared support for Jihad against Israel, but the state has failed to act.

Still, some Ulema continue to encourage Palestinians spiritually, despite the state’s inaction.

This ongoing failure is incredibly frustrating for those who hoped Muslim unity would provide a response to the atrocities committed against Palestinians.

Across the globe, Muslims express sympathy for Palestinians, but there is little tangible action to back up these sentiments.

While governments remain passive, younger Muslims have become more vocal.

Social media has become a powerful tool for spreading awareness.

Many young Muslims share images and videos of Palestinian suffering, demonstrating solidarity through posts like “Free Palestine” or “F*ck Israel” on their social media profiles.

This form of solidarity shows how deeply the situation in Gaza has resonated with youth, who are now more determined than ever to speak out against the injustice.

The tragic events in Gaza have sparked deep reflection, with one line poignantly capturing the agony: “O Allah, reveal to us Isa or send the Mahdi, as the devils have been freed and the innocent seized.

” As a contributor to the Pakistan Observer, I regret my silence and apologize to the Palestinians.

The passivity of the international community, especially the Muslim world, has prolonged this suffering.

However, there is hope as the younger Muslim generation speaks out through social media, condemning Israel and the US, showcasing the growing influence of youth and their desire for justice and change.

Despite the cruelty inflicted upon Gaza, Palestinians continue to resist and endure, clinging to hope that one day justice will prevail.

This is their resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.

O Allah, grant them victory and bring justice to the oppressed people of Palestine.

I, as a writer, can only offer my words, but I hope they encourage others to take action.

I beg for your forgiveness, O Palestinians, for not doing more.

I pray that one day the world will no longer be a passive observer but will stand up for what is right, in solidarity with Palestine.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in Ghotki, Sindh. ([email protected])