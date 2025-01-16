AGL39.7▲ 0.99 (0.03%)AIRLINK200.7▼ -5.11 (-0.02%)BOP10.27▲ 0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML44.05▲ 2.47 (0.06%)DGKC102.6▲ 0.57 (0.01%)FCCL34.15▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)FFL17.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC132.05▲ 0.87 (0.01%)HUMNL14.02▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.84▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.74▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF43.8▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP62.14▲ 0.11 (0.00%)OGDC219.8▼ -1.97 (-0.01%)PAEL42.28▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.75▲ 0.33 (0.04%)PPL188.51▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL42.71▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PTC25.3▲ 0.51 (0.02%)SEARL102▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)TELE9.1▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.86▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP12.95▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TRG69▲ 0.22 (0.00%)UNITY32.86▼ -0.15 (0.00%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Honda CG 125 Gold edition price update for January 2025

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 Gold is perfect choice for those who like glow and shine along with combination of strong performance while riding a bike.

The Gold edition bike features fresh glittery design with new black and gold, and red and gold color schemes.

It comes with rare stickers on tank and side covers, gold accents on the front emblem, silencer cover, and speedometer, as well as transparent indicators that glow golden.

Honda CG 125 is widely used for personal use, including daily commute, across the South Asian country. The bike has a strong resale value in the market, and its spare parts are widely available at affordable prices.

The two-wheeler produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. It is equipped with 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled engine with kick start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension.

The maintenance of the motorcycle is comparatively less expensive due to lower prices of spare parts and easy availability as compared to Suzuki and Yamaha bikes.

Honda 125 Gold Fuel Average in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 covers a distance of around 45 kilometers in one litre petrol in Pakistan.

Honda 125 Gold Price in Pakistan

Honda 125 Gold price stands at Rs292,900 in January 2025.

Our Correspondent

