PTI submits written ‘demands’ to NA speaker, seeking CJP-led probe into May 9, Nov 26 events

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finally submitted its its written ‘Charter of Demands’ to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and demanded probe into May 9 and November 26 events, and also release of the ‘political prisoners’.

PTI Opposition Leader in National Assembly Umar Ayub presented the written copy of demands to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The sources said that Umar Ayub drafted the demands. All PTI members of the negotiation committee signed the written demands.

The PTI demanded two separate committees on May 9 and November 26 and made it clear that if the separate committees are not made then the process of negotiation will not continue.

What PTI demanded?

The federal government should form two Commissions of Inquiry, consisting of the Chief Justice or three judges of the Supreme Court. The commission should be established under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, and the appointment of the judges should be made within 7 days with mutual consent between PTI and the government.

The written demands state that one commission should inquire into the arrest of the founder of PTI on May 9, the entry of Rangers and police into the Islamabad High Court, and the investigation of CCTV footage related to the events of May 9 after the founder’s arrest.

PTI’s demand also includes an inquiry into whether media censorship was imposed concerning May 9 events and whether journalists were harassed. The commission should investigate the nationwide internet shutdown and identify those responsible.

PTI also demands that the second commission investigate the events of November 24-27, 2024, and identify those who ordered the use of force and firing on protesters in Islamabad. The commission should also examine the CCTV recordings from hospitals and medical facilities to determine the number of martyrs and injured.

PTI calls for the commission to identify those responsible for excessive use of force against the protesters, investigate difficulties in registering FIRs and probe incidents of media censorship.

The written demands also state that the federal, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan governments should issue orders for the release or suspension of sentences for all political prisoners.