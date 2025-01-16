Is it illegal to have LCD in dashboards of cars in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Most of the new cars in Pakistan come with a LCD placed in their dashboards providing entertainment options to the riders.

The LCD is usually used for watching movies, listening to music, rear view and other purposes when you are on the road.

The rear view on the LCD screen ensures safety of the car when you are driving it in the back gear. This facility is widely used in order to avoid any kind of damages to the four wheelers.

Is it Illegal to have LCD in Dashboards?

However, a Facebook page has shared a video showing a lady office of Islamabad Traffic police, who is giving a public service message.

The lady cop states that it is illegal to place a LCD in dashboard of the cars, adding that a fine of Rs1,000 will be imposed on the violators.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be determined. A response has been sought from the Islamabad traffic police. It will be shared as soon as it is sent by the police.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police organized a special flower and candy campaign to promote community policing and educate citizens about traffic laws, on Wednesday.

The Islamabad Traffic Police’s education wing provided special information on driver safety and cautious driving in various neighborhoods.

Additionally, drivers involved in traffic violations were intercepted and instead of fines, they were informed of their mistakes with flowers and candies, aiming to sensitively communicate their errors and encourage adherence to laws in the future.

The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness among drivers about compliance with traffic laws and promote positive attitudes.