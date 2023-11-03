Honda CD 70, the famous bike of the country’s oldest bike maker, is mostly used by the working class, which make up most of the population, and amid the soaring popularity of the bike, Atlas Honda increased motorcycle prices for at least six times in 2023.

As the country’s auto industry remained under pressure, Honda bikes especially the CD 70 and Honda CD 125 topped sales charts and constituted more than half of the local bike industry’s share in previous years.

The bike known for decent fuel average and robustness, came with little changes in its iconic frame and engine. The Honda CD 70 2024 model was no other than the previous one as it comes with new sticker and an additional color scheme.

Amid the soaring prices, Honda CD 70 and other units are still famous. People however looking for easy installment plans to get new bike or to upgrade the existing ride

Several commercial banks are offering Honda CD 70, and other units on easy installments. Below is Honda CD 70 installment plan with MCB.

Honda CD 70 2024 model Total Price Rs157,900 3 Months Plan Rs52,630 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,700 24 Months Plan Rs9,600 30 Months Plan R8,300 36 Months Plan Rs7,505

Honda CD 70 latest price

Last months, rumors were rife that Honda and many other companies announced a big drop in the prices of bikes, as Pakistani currency appreciated against the US dollar. The report turned out to be false as prices of Honda CG125, Honda CD 70, and other models were never reduced.