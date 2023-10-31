Japanese auto giant’s brand Honda CD 70 2024 continues to ace in Pakistani market despite the fact that the company has not shared any update on the bike in recent years, and its frame is the same since the 90s.

Despite coming with cosmetic changes, the Honda CD 70 remained the company’s most selling bike can be spotted on every road. Pakistanis prefer the Honda CD 70 due to its durability, reliable engine, easy maintenance, and parts availability.

Reports suggest that Honda CD 70 amassed 40 percent of the share in the country’s two-wheeler market.

Honda CD 70 Latest price in Pakistan

Following the appreciation of local currency, Honda has not announced any reduction in its prices.

Last month, rumors rife about reduction in bike prices, but the company shared clarification. Reports claimed that the price of the Honda CD70 has been decreased by Rs22,000 and its new price now stands at Rs135,900.

It also mentioned that the Honda CG125 price was said to be slashed by massive Rs33,500 while the Honda CG125 Gold Edition’s price has been cut by Rs38,500.

Honda dismissed all reports, clearing the air that there is no such update about the price reduction and it also issued new price list.

Latest rates

Bike models Prices Honda CD70 Rs157,900 Honda CD70 Dream Rs168,900

Honda CD 70 2024 Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 offers an average of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter

Honda CD 70 2024 Colors

Honda CD 70 comes in Red, Black and Blue colors

Honda CD 70 for sale in Lahore

Please visit local market or check e-portal for updated rates of used Honda CD 70 in Lahore

Honda CD 70 for sale in Karachi

Please visit local market or check e-portal for updated rates of used Honda CD 70 in Karachi