Honda CD 70 is clearly known as the undisputed King of Pakistani roads. The oldest bikes maker sold nearly a million CD 70 models over time without doing much.

The two-wheeler is said to constitute over 40 percent of Pakistan’s industry in previous years, and the stats are still the same despite the arrival of new auto players. As other auto-giants changed the markets, targeting high-end clients, CD 70 still ruled the roads.

Honda’s sales bike remained unchanged for years, from its release and despite minor tweaks. The bike is known for its decent engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency.

As people are looking to buy Honda CD 70 2024 on easy installments, the Japanese auto-giant offered motorcycles on an easy installment plan with zero markup.

In a joint venture with MCB, Honda now offers the CD70 model on east Installment Plan with zero markups, and people can avail of it in 36 months.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan