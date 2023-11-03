Umrah season witnessed a huge influx of passengers to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is among the leading countries from where hundreds of thousands embark on Umrah trip every year. The holy pilgrimage is a deeply spiritual and key journey for Muslims, and now the resumption of PIA flights bring joy for Pakistanis who can complete the journey, by taking benefit from national air carrier’s new offer.

After resuming flight operations amid crisis, Pakistan International Airlines on Friday announced a big discount in Umrah fares, with the price getting low by up to Rs6,000.

In a statement, PIA spokesperson said special discounted fares are available from Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Urmah flight ticket price from Lahore

As per the latest announcement by the national flag carrier, the two-way Umrah fare from Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Sialkot and Peshawar to Jeddah will be Rs87,000 excluding tax.

Urmah flight ticket price from Karachi

Those who will be travelling from the port city of Karachi and Quetta will pay Rs79,000.

The massive discount in Umrah fares bring joy to Pakistani pilgrims, who earlier faced huge blows over the depreciation of local currency and crisis.

Meanwhile, the special price offer is touted to boost the passenger load and revenue of the national flag carrier.