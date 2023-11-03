Bollywood babe Disha Patani is the ultimate social media queen as the Radhe star continues to flaunt flamboyance.

From revealing attires to blasting dance performances, Disha slays every look with equal glam and panache.

Known for her ethereal beauty and sizzling photoshoots, the B.Town star remained one of the most sought-after faces in the showbiz industry and enjoys millions of followers.

The actress now flaunted her curves in a new bold video. The clip shared on her account shows her donning a white body-hugging dress, which she coupled with a pair of sleeve-length gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Social media users and Disha’s fans were in awe while the clip amassed hundreds and thousands of love reactions online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

For the unversed, Disha made her breakthrough in Bollywood with Baaghi 2. She gained recognition and fame with her role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and since then she appeared in many commercial projects. Some of her commercial projects include Bharat, Malang, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021).