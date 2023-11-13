Honda offers several bikes in Pakistan, and the CD 70 remains a front-runner of the Japanese auto giant as it topped the sales chart.

The bike is backed by a 70cc engine and offers good mileage. With a basic build and decent performance, the Honda CD 70 remains a key bike. The selling Honda CD 70 bike holds its value being a great entry-level ride that raked in good resale, low performance, and much more.

Honda is known for its parts availability, and along with other benefits, it is no less than a whole package of commuter bikes. Amid a huge increase in its demand, Honda CD 70 comes with old frame with the latest changes.

Despite the arrival of so many Chinese players in the market, the Honda CD 70 still remained a favorite. When it comes to numbers, CD 70 and Honda CG 125 make more than 50 percent of the whole bike market demand.

With six successive hikes in prices, people are facing hard times, getting their hands on Honda CD 70 and other units.

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan

In October, rumors were rife that Honda and many other companies announced a big drop in the prices of bikes, as Pakistani currency appreciated against the US dollar.

The report turned out to be false as prices of Honda CG125, Honda CD 70, and other models were never reduced.

Honda CD 70 Latest rates

Bike models Prices Honda CD70 Rs157,900 Honda CD70 Dream Rs168,900

What is Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 offers an average of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter

Honda CD 70 2024 Colors in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 comes in Red, Black and Blue colors

