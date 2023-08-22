Honda CD 70 was one of the most selling units in the country, and despite having the competition, the two-wheeler topped sales charts.

Honda’s most selling two-wheeler remained unchanged for years, from its release and despite minor tweaks. The bike is known for its decent engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency.

As people are looking to buy Honda CD 70 2024 on easy installments, the Japanese auto-giant offered motorcycles on an easy installment plan with zero markup.

In a joint venture with Bank Alfalah, Honda now offers CD70 model on 6 monthly Installment Plan with zero markups, and people can avail of it in 36 months.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan Via Bank Alfalah

Bank is charging a processing fee of 2.5 percent and Federal Excise Duty (FED) on Honda CD 70 2024.

Price Breakdown

Total Price Rs157,900 Monthly Installment 3 Months Installments Rs52,650 (Zero Markup) 6 Months Installments Rs26,300 (Zero Markup) 9 Months Installments Rs20,465 (With Markup) 12 Months Installments Rs16,080 (With Markup) 18 Months Installments Rs11,700 (With Markup) 24 Months Installments Rs9,500 (With Markup)

Honda CD 70 2024 Price Update

The price of Honda CD 70 2024 model stands at Rs157,900. The company lately jacked up rates of all models including CD 70 in the wake of the devaluation of local currency and surge in production cost.

Honda CD 70 2024 Specs