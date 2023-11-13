ISLAMABAD – The second round of the Infodor Media Salon on CPEC was successfully held at the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association’s (APCEA) head office, here in Islamabad, this time covering the theme of analyzing the decade of CPEC’s transportation infrastructure sector, reviewed the development of CPEC in the past ten years, focusing on the large amount of work done by enterprises in the localization of operation and contribution of corporate social responsibility (CSR) during the construction of the corridor, and discussed how to further actively tell the story of the corridor and better promote the development of the corridor in the next stage. The event was hosted by the Association’s Transportation Sector Council.

The event was graced by over 30 participants, including Chinese enterprises from the transportation infrastructure and construction industry such as Power China, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), China North Industries Corporation (CNIC), and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), and China Railway Group Limited (CREC). The event also had significant representation from Chinese (CCTV, Xinhua News Agency, Guangming Daily, Huashang Weekly) and Pakistani media (Pakistan Observer, Pakistan Economic Net, Daily Ittehad, Independent News Pakistan, The Pakistan Times, Gwadar Pro & China Economic Net). It was also attended by representatives from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and COMSATS University, along with participants from various think tanks.

The participants reflected on the ten-year development under CPEC and deliberated upon the future prospects in the respective sectors. The participating Chinese enterprises shared the achievements and valuable experiences acquired during the course of their respective projects across various locations in Pakistan. They also highlighted—via facts, figures and heartwarming instances of personal experience—the positive contributions in domains such as job creation, nurturing talents, fulfilling their CSR, depicting their consistent dedication to CPEC over the past decade and elevating the standards of local livelihood. The enterprises also expressed their resolve and commitment to their roles and responsibilities in future construction of the CPEC.

Representing the Pakistani counterparts of the transportation infrastructure sector, Mr. Asim Amin, Member Planning from National Highway Authority(NHA), from the perspectives of the managerial level of the government of Pakistan, assessed the laudable achievements and vital contributions made by the Chinese enterprise in the implementation of CPEC. He expressed his recognition, praise and gratitude to these companies since he himself participated in the entire planning, designing and constructing stage of the first phase of the CPEC. Encouraged by the warm atmosphere of the gathering, participants from think tanks and media community engaged in candid, yet insightful, discussions with the representatives of Chinese enterprises.

Experts from think tanks and friends from the media also spoke freely and had detailed and in-depth exchanges with representatives of Chinese Enterprises present. The two sides discussed about training of Pakistani Engineers, promotion & application of clean energy, the release of Chinese enterprises’ CSR Report and further integrative development with all stakeholders etc. The participants shared their advice & suggestions collectively together, and are looking forward to making the greater, better and more solid achievement during next step of the construction of the CPEC, so that the outside world can fully understand the real CPEC and the tangible benefits it brings to the Pakistani government and people.

Friends from the media expressed their willingness to continue being the disseminators and narrators of the stories of China-Pakistan Friendship. They pledged to voice out and spread the principles of “extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits” of the Belt and Road Initiative to regions across the globe.

As CPEC continues to progress, the “ironclad” friendship between China and Pakistan will undoubtedly be deeply rooted in the very hearts of the people.