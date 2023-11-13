Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said dry weather is likely to prevail in upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Weather Update

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

As per the latest advisory, Karachi will witness partly sunny weather but there are no chances of rains.

During the day, the temperature of the metropolis hits maximum of 31°C, and at night, it falls to 19°C.

Karachi Air Quality Index

On Monday, the air quality of provincial capital was recorded at 127, which is not Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups.

Besides the port city, dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.