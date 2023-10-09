Honda CD70 2024 was launched earlier this year, and people continued to look for a new model of the country’s most selling bike. Despite the basic features, and almost no comfort, the Honda CD 70 remained the go-to choice of the common man.

Pakistan’s oldest bike maker came up with the latest Honda CD 70 model and the new colors excited people, while there is nothing much to talk about when it comes to the specs of the Honda CD 70 2024 model.

People still prefer Honda over its competitors, and despite the elevated price, people opt for the expensive ride in spite of Chinese rival models.

Buyers are aware that Honda dominates Pakistan’s bike market, as it sell more than the rest of the market combined. The bike is still ruling Pakistani streets nearly after four decades as people prefer the two-wheeler due to its durability, reliable engine, easy maintenance, and parts availability. Furthermore, the Honda CD 70 remained at the top when it came to resale.

Honda CD 70 2024 Price October 2023

Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900

Honda CD 70 2024 Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 offers an average of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter

Honda CD 70 2024 Colors

Honda CD 70 comes in Red, Black and Blue colors