OGDCL beat WAPDA in President’s Trophy’s third round match

KARACHI – Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) beat Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) by 62 runs in President’s Trophy’s third round match on Thursday.

WAPDA’s Ayaz Tasawar fought hard with an unbeaten century (126) but in vain as he ran out of partners to bat with.

WAPDA had started the day with overnight score of 9-2 and soon slipped to 75-5 before Ayaz and Bismillah Khan (42) stitched a 100-run partnership before the last four wickets added 83 runs. Mohammad Adil was not available to bat in both the innings owing to injury.

Mushtaq took five wickets and he was backed by leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob, who picked up three wickets.

Pakistan Television’s (PTV) Mohammad Taha registered his maiden first-class double century (226) and also shared a 344-run opening stand with Waqar Hussain (154).

PTV started the day with overnight score of 131-0 and finished with 456-3 when the teams decided to shake hands. PTV had overcome a first innings deficit of 144 runs and had taken a lead of 312 when the time ran out on day four.