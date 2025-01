KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $16,189.3 million as of January 17, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP0 on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,448.7 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,740.6 million as of January 17, 2025.

During the week ended on January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.