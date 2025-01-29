HEC set to host ‘Investor Connect Event’

Revolutionizing Pakistan’s startup ecosystem through connecting startups with investors

The entrepreneurial landscape of Pakistan is set to experience a significant milestone as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is hosting the Investor Connect Event (ICE25) on February 4, 2025.

ICE25 aims at connecting startups with investors on a large scale, playing a crucial role in fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and highlighting the potential of Pakistan’s entrepreneurial talent. Startups like Funkshan, a mobile-first SaaS platform simplifying event planning and smart invite management for Gen Z; NewVative, offering real-time cold chain monitoring for safe transport of sensitive products in healthcare and beyond; and OX-Bridge, a collaborative makerspace in EjaadGahs fostering hands-on learning and 21st-century skills, exemplify innovation and impactful social contributions. Additionally, by showcasing the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem and entrepreneurial talent, the event will position Pakistan as an attractive destination for international investors and businesses. ICE25 will leave a lasting impact by fostering confidence in the local market, opening doors for foreign investment, and reinforcing Pakistan’s role in driving innovation and economic growth on the global stage.

The HEC has long been a catalyst for innovation in Pakistan. Through initiatives like the Innovator Seed Fund (ISF) under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project, HEC has championed the cause of budding entrepreneurs. The ISF has already awarded seed funding grants of up to $35,000 to 43 startups, providing crucial financial support and resources to help them turn visionary ideas into thriving businesses. ICE25 is a continuation of these efforts, aiming to bridge the gap between promising startups and potential investors while promoting a culture of entrepreneurship in the country.

For the first time, HEC Pakistan will host an event that brings together such a diverse and influential group of participants, including global venture capitalists, angel investors, industry professionals, ecosystem enablers, and government representatives. This unique convergence aims to create opportunities for startups to secure funding, gain exposure, and expand their networks while allowing investors to discover innovative ideas across key sectors.

The event will feature around 50 startups from a variety of thematic areas, including E-commerce, EdTech, Emerging Technologies, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare Tech, Sustainable Development, and Housing, construction and manufacturing.