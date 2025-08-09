Haval H6 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan August 2025 Update

Haval H6 remains one of much sought midrange SUVs in Pakistan, with attractive price tag and plethora of features, but its still expensive for many who are looking to get their hands on it without paying 9million in one go.

As prices of all cars moved up, Haval maker Sazgar decided tonot to raise prices after new taxes in Budget 2025–26.

Haval H6 Price in Pakistan 2025

Model Price Haval H6 1.5T 9,099,000 Haval H6 2.0T 10,449,000 Haval H6 HEV 11,749,000

Haval H6 Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Description Amount Down Payment 2,729,700 Alfalah Participation 6,369,300 Processing Charges 15,500 16% FED on Processing Charges 2,480 First Year Takaful Premium 127,386

Estimated Monthly Installments

Year *Monthly Rental *Monthly Takaful *Total Monthly Installment 1 Year 172,418 9,554 181,972 2 Year 172,418 8,599 181,017 3 Year 172,418 7,739 180,157 4 Year 172,418 6,965 179,383 5 Year 172,418 0 172,418

Haval H6 is turning heads with its striking new facelift, blending modern, bold styling that screams confidence on the road. This SUV offers spacious, luxurious cabin that offers ample legroom and headroom, perfect for families and long journeys.

Tech heads will be thrilled by the high-tech interior featuring a massive touchscreen and a sleek digital instrument cluster, giving the H6 a premium edge rarely seen in this segment. It’s a tech-savvy ride designed to keep you connected and comfortable wherever you go.

Haval H6 is rapidly earning its place in the hearts of Pakistani drivers with unbeatable value, advanced features, and standout style. With its perfect mix of innovation, space, and flair, Haval H6 is proving to be a game-changer in Pakistan’s SUV market.