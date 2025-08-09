Haval H6 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan August 2025 Update

Haval H6 remains one of much sought midrange SUVs in Pakistan, with attractive price tag and plethora of features, but its still expensive for many who are looking to get their hands on it without paying 9million in one go.
As prices of all cars moved up, Haval maker Sazgar decided tonot to raise prices after new taxes in Budget 2025–26.
Haval H6 Price in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|Price
|Haval H6 1.5T
|9,099,000
|Haval H6 2.0T
|10,449,000
|Haval H6 HEV
|11,749,000
Haval H6 Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025
|Description
|Amount
|Down Payment
|2,729,700
|Alfalah Participation
|6,369,300
|Processing Charges
|15,500
|16% FED on Processing Charges
|2,480
|First Year Takaful Premium
|127,386
Estimated Monthly Installments
|Year
|*Monthly Rental
|*Monthly Takaful
|*Total Monthly Installment
|1 Year
|172,418
|9,554
|181,972
|2 Year
|172,418
|8,599
|181,017
|3 Year
|172,418
|7,739
|180,157
|4 Year
|172,418
|6,965
|179,383
|5 Year
|172,418
|0
|172,418
Haval H6 is turning heads with its striking new facelift, blending modern, bold styling that screams confidence on the road. This SUV offers spacious, luxurious cabin that offers ample legroom and headroom, perfect for families and long journeys.
Tech heads will be thrilled by the high-tech interior featuring a massive touchscreen and a sleek digital instrument cluster, giving the H6 a premium edge rarely seen in this segment. It’s a tech-savvy ride designed to keep you connected and comfortable wherever you go.
Haval H6 is rapidly earning its place in the hearts of Pakistani drivers with unbeatable value, advanced features, and standout style. With its perfect mix of innovation, space, and flair, Haval H6 is proving to be a game-changer in Pakistan’s SUV market.
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Installment Plan with Exclusive Offer – Full details here