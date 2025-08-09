Barrels of hope, not just fuel

PAKISTAN stands at a pivotal juncture.

Speculation about vast offshore oil reserves in the Arabian Sea has reignited hopes of economic transformation. If verified and responsibly managed, these reserves could reduce energy dependence, stabilize foreign reserves and uplift millions. But oil is a double-edged sword. It can empower nations—or entrench inequality, corruption and foreign dependence. The challenge lies not in extraction, but in equitable distribution and strategic governance. A Tweet that tore open the debate: “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves… Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India someday!” Donald Trump, Truth Social, July 2025.

With that single proclamation, US President Donald Trump ignited Pakistan’s oil discourse. In one breath, he announced a transnational energy partnership and pre-emptively charted export ambitions to India—without parliamentary consultation, community engagement or strategic clarity. The tweet didn’t just raise eyebrows. It raised stakes. Balochistan—the probable site of extraction—was thrust into the global spotlight not as a dignified partner but a resource-rich periphery. Baloch leaders swiftly rejected the deal, citing sovereignty violations and exclusion from negotiations. Civil society cautioned against foreign dominance and environmental degradation. Trump’s tweet, bombastic yet calculated, symbolized what Pakistan must avoid: foreign-driven extra-activism masquerading as opportunity. Pakistan has seen this before. In 2019, ExxonMobil’s offshore exploration sparked headlines of “billions in reserves”—only to fizzle into geological caution. Today, unconfirmed seismic surveys hint at deep formations.

Trump’s announcement risks inflating public expectations ahead of rigorous validation. Offshore drilling is complex, capital-intensive and geologically uncertain. Pakistan must resist the allure of politicized hype and instead commission independent feasibility studies. Scientific rigour and transparency are imperative—not only for investor confidence but to build public trust rooted in realism, not rhetoric. If oil is discovered, international partnerships will be needed. US firms offer deep-sea technologies, but technical prowess must not trump national interest. Countries like Venezuela and Nigeria offer sobering lessons—where hasty deals locked nations into exploitative contracts, draining wealth and escalating dependency.

Pakistan must design airtight contracts. Key protections include: Local content mandates, ensuring Pakistani labour, services and tech transfer; Environmental safeguards to preserve marine ecosystems from spills and degradation; Profit-sharing frameworks to reinvest revenue into healthcare, education and job creation; Arbitration clauses anchored in Pakistani law, protecting sovereignty in disputes. One red flag is “resource collateralization”—pledging future oil as loan security. This practice traps nations in debt spirals and jeopardizes future generations. Oil must finance development—not mortgage it.

If managed wisely, offshore oil could inject billions into Pakistan’s economy—shrinking the $20 billion energy import bill, bolstering reserves and enabling development spending. But macroeconomic gains mean little without micro-level impact. Citizens must feel the benefits. The Gulf offers instructive contrasts: Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program, launched in 2017, sends monthly stipends to over 13 million citizens—softening fuel price shocks and empowering households. The UAE and Qatar, despite smaller populations, invest oil revenue into free healthcare, housing, education and sovereign wealth funds that secure long-term resilience.

Compare this to Venezuela and Nigeria, where misgovernance, elite capture and foreign dependence turned resource wealth into civic poverty. Environmental disasters—oil spills, gas flaring—displaced communities and eroded trust. Pakistan must craft an energy policy that empowers citizens, protects nature and prioritizes economic diversification. Any offshore find will likely border Balochistan’s coast—a region of strategic depth and historical neglect. Trump’s tweet omitted mention of Baloch voices. That absence was telling.

This moment must be seized to rewrite the script: Implement community hiring quotas and profit-sharing agreements; Establish tribal oversight boards and youth councils to guide development; Build local infrastructure—schools, water systems, vocational academies; Gwadar’s fishing villages should connect to power grids and internet. Turbat’s students deserve scholarships in geology and energy law. Pasni’s youth can be drone pilots, coders, engineers—not sidelined labourers watching pipelines pass them by.

Trump’s tweet—audacious and unilateral—stands in sharp contrast with China’s Xinjiang strategy. Facing unrest, Beijing adopted a Root Cause model: tackling extremism through vocational empowerment, economic inclusion and cultural integration. The results are palpable. Xinjiang’s GDP doubled. Cities like Kashgar transformed from outposts to trade dynamos. Community vocational training, educational access and renewable energy projects redefined the region from a security liability to a development success story. Pakistan must learn from this approach: Transition from reactive security to proactive dignity; Reimagine Balochistan as a bridge of inclusion, not a battleground of extraction; Embed development into identity—where job creation aligns with cultural respect.

Oil should not become a populist slogan or a geopolitical pawn. It must quietly catalyze generational progress—measured not in barrels pumped, but in futures unlocked. Let Pakistan emulate Saudi Arabia’s citizen dividend, UAE’s public services and Qatar’s vocational excellence. Reject Venezuela’s elite capture and Nigeria’s environmental negligence. And above all—let Balochistan co-author this chapter. Not as a passive spectator, but as a dignified stakeholder. Trump’s tweet inadvertently reminded us what’s at stake. The true dividend of oil lies not in what’s exported—but in what’s empowered. Let oil not rise merely from waters—but lift every heart from silence to song, every shore from shadow to sunrise. As the Baloch proverb reminds us: “Pa daryā ent, warén mahr kā ent.” (If it’s in the sea, then the sun is also there.) Where there is depth, there is light. Where there is hardship, there can be hope.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

